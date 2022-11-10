KINGSPORT - Niles Lee Coffman, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a short illness. He was born to the late George and Ora Mae (Ford) Coffman on July 4, 1933.
Lee graduated from Holston Institute. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Lee retired from Eastman Chemical Company after forty-four and a half years of dedicated service.
Lee was a faithful follower of Christ and served the Lord as a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir member, and other leadership ministries in the churches he attended. At the time of his death, he was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church. He had a passion for ministering to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.
In his spare time Lee enjoyed gardening, watching sports, and playing softball for church leagues and the Kingsport Senior Citizen’s Softball team. He was a proud dad and papaw who loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was very well known for his sausage gravy and homemade ice cream which he enjoyed eating as much as he did making for others to enjoy.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Oval and Buena (Light) Martin; brothers, Daniel Edward Coffman, Sr., Carl William Coffman and Hugh A. Coffman; sister-in-laws, Jo Ann Coffman, and Jean Coffman; and brother-in-law, Eugene Parker.
Those left to cherish Lee’s memory include his loving wife of sixty-one years, Wilma Martin Coffman; children, Stephen Coffman (Linda), Ruth Fields (Mike), and Andrew Coffman (Erin); grandchildren, Ericha Coffman Garrison (Thomas), Nellie Kate Fields Birch (Zac), Andrew “Drew” William Coffman II, and Hannah Grace Coffman; great-grandchildren, Maisy Garrison, Mary Annalee “Annie” Garrison, Lydia Birch and Sarah Birch; twin sister, Marie Parker; nieces and nephews, Edward Coffman (Judy), Cathy Huckaby (David “Huck”), Katie Coffman, and Darrell Coffman (Jill); along with several great nieces and great nephews.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to thank some very special people who cared for him including Earl and Nancy Elliott, and from Adoration Home Health; Leslie, Michelle, Cindy, Robin, and Kristi.
The Coffman family will gather to greet and share memories on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church, 491 Beulah Church Rd. Kingsport, TN 37663 from 2 pm – 3 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 pm with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in Beulah Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be J. D Lay, Dan Blalock, and Jerry Stapleton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ministry of The Charles “Toonie” Cash Evangelistic Association at P.O Box 3458 CRS, Johnson City, TN, 37602.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Coffman family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081