KINGSPORT - Niles Lee Coffman, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a short illness. He was born to the late George and Ora Mae (Ford) Coffman on July 4, 1933.

Lee graduated from Holston Institute. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Lee retired from Eastman Chemical Company after forty-four and a half years of dedicated service.

