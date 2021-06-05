BIG STONE GAP, VA – Nilda Adella “Dell” Williams, 90, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home. She was raised in Lee County, VA, but had resided in Big Stone Gap since 1964. She was a member of the Big Stone Gap Rebekah Lodge and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Susanna Wesley Circle. Dell, along with her husband Jack, were Cub Scout leaders. Dell was also an avid seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Alice (Shell) and Witcher Nash Beverly; six brothers and five sisters.
Dell is survived by her husband of 69 years, Jack Williams, Sr.; her children, Mary Lynn Carroll of Big Stone Gap, VA, Jackie and Kim Williams of Zebulon, NC, Lola and Reid Buchanan of Lexington, KY and John David and Melissa Williams of Louisville, KY; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robert Burlingham officiating.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Williams family.