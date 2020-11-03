Nila (Shelley) Russell, of Kingsport, went HOME to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, husband, and many family members and friends gone before, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Timothy Strickland officiating.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park (Garden of the Good Shepherd).
Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearers will be Senior Men of Cedar View Independent Methodist Church and Ladies Prayer Group.