Rev. Timothy Strickland – Romans 8: “Nothing can separate us from the love of God.”
Psalms 17:15 “As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness; I shall be Satisfied, when I awake with thy likeness.”
KINGSPORT - Nila (Shelley) Russell, of Kingsport, went HOME to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, husband, and many family members and friends gone before, on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was the only child born to the late Jessie Lee Shelley and Nila Estelle (Peters) Shelley. Nila graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in June 1954. She married the late Tommy W. Russell on December 18, 1954. He preceded her in death after 44 years of marriage. Nila accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior at an early age. They reunited with Cedar View Independent Methodist Church, where she still worshiped as long as her health permitted. She loved her ladies prayer group and studying God’s word. Nila especially loved her Lord, Jesus Christ.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tommy L. Russell; and daughter-in-law, Gina Russell.
Nila is survived by her son, Randall L. Russell, of Chattanooga; daughter and devoted caregiver, Dreama Boyd and husband Stewart; grandchildren, Rachel Harrington and husband Nic, Shelley Sewell and husband Gabe, Hunter Wright and special friend Amanda, Nicholas Russell and wife Faith; seven great-grandchildren, Azalea, Truly, Elin, Russell, Hallie, Carmac, and Walker; aunt, Wanda Helms; and cousin, Judy Carver; along with other cherished family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Timothy Strickland officiating.
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park (Garden of the Good Shepherd).
Pallbearers will be friends and family. Honorary pallbearers will be Senior Men of Cedar View Independent Methodist Church and Ladies Prayer Group.