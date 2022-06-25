BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nila Jane Gibson, 75, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia lost her battle with cancer on Friday, June 24, 2022 and went to be with the Lord
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022 at West End Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 am at the Glencoe Cemetery. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Gibson family.