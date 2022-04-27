BLAIRS GAP COMMUNITY - Sheena Nicole “Nikki” Collins, 35, of Blairs Gap Community, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Born in Kingsport on September 10, 1986, a daughter of Junior Collins and Diane Bays, she has resided in this area her entire life. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister, and wife who loved helping her friends, who had a big heart and would give you the shirt off her back.
Nikki is preceded in death by her son, Ethan Crawford. She is survived by her significant other, T.J. Crawford, son, Eric Crawford, parents, Diane Bays and Junior Collins, her sister, Harley Shipley, her brother, Brandon and Becky Bays, two nephews, one niece, several cousins, aunts, uncles and special person, Mamaw Graham.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th at Mt. Carmel F.W.B. Church, 3711 Beach Creek Road, Rogersville, TN 37857 and at other hours at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Pete Smith officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29th in the Mt. Carmel F.W.B. Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearer will be Eric Crawford.
Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Nikki Collins, c/o Hamlett-Dobson P.O. Box 27, Kingsport, TN 37662
