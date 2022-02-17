Nikki Barnum (Cassel), 59, was called home Saturday February 12,2022.
Nikki wished to be cremated and to rest beside her husband in death, however a celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and a memorial will also be held in her hometown on Monday, February 21 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
