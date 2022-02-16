Nikki Barnum (Cassel), 59, was called home Saturday February 12,2022.
Nikki was from Alexandria, IN, but a resident of Hawkins County for the last 2 decades. She was known and loved by many. Nikki was a lifetime beautician (owner of Twisted Scissors) and a friend to all she met.
Nikki was greeted in death by her husband Bryon Barnum, her mother, Janet Lynch and father, Norman Cassel, as well as a host of family and friends.
She leaves behind her daughters, Brandi (Barnum) Hatley (Alan), Dylann "Marie" Barnum (Lee) and our brother from another mother Matthew Cassel. She also leaves her grandchildren Rylee, Aliyah, Alexis, Isabella, Bryon, Aiden and Austin, her sister Liz Hill (Eb), and her dad Don Lynch, brothers Mike and Joe Lynch and sister Debbie Frank, special aunt Pat and cousin Brian and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Nikki wished to be cremated and to rest beside her husband in death, however a celebration of life will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and a memorial will also be held in her hometown on Monday, February 21 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
To leave an online message for the Barnum family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Barnum family.