BLOUNTVILLE - Nicole Vanessa Minnick, 32, of Blountville, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born to Tony Minnick and the late Brenda Cunningham Minnick in Kingsport, on March 5, 1989. Nicole had a passion for tattoos and was a tattoo artist.
In addition to her mother Nicole was preceded in death by her brother, Travis Minnick; step-brother, Shawn Edward Malone; and paternal grandfather, Jess Minnick Jr.
Survivors include her father, Tony Minnick and wife Naomi; paternal grandmother, Carolina Minnick; uncles, David and Jess Minnick; aunt, Sandra Minnick; step-sisters, Amber Shell and Kimberley Guess.
The Minnick family has requested that donations be made in Nicole’s memory to the Animal Shelter of your choice.
A Memorial Service to honor Nicole’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolence can be shared with the Minnick family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081