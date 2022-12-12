SURGOINSVILLE - Nicholas “Nick” Lawson passed away on December 10, 2022 at the age of 86 in his home in Surgoinsville, TN. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. He was born in Edison, TN, to Gale Charles Sr. and Jane Sally Lawson. He attended Clinch High School and Tri-City Barber College in Knoxville. He owned and operated Nick’s Barber Shop in Kingsport for about 65 years all while living and working on a farm. Nick was a skilled barber and dedicated to his customers. He was very disappointed in having to stop working in July due to his declining health.

Nick married Alma Jean Russell in 1955. Together, they had four children, Linda, Lisa, Robert and Connie. He later married Bette Ringley Byrd from Kingsport in 1989. Bette has two children Jason and Karen.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video