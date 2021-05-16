KINGSPORT - Nicholas Austin Key, 23, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021 as a result of a car accident.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Geno Fletcher officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Creighton Shivell, Jakob Martin, Jason Fletcher, Jordan Hite, Tony Covey, Zach Green, and Andrew Mannella serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.