KINGSPORT - Nicholas Austin Key, 23, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021 as a result of a car accident. He was a graduate of Sullivan South High School in the Class of 2015. Nicholas was very involved in Kickboxing as a children’s instructor at Bushido MMA in Kingsport. He was sponsored by Gold Spectrum CBD and later went on to become their area sales manager. Nicholas took pride in being a big brother and loving uncle. He was a loving son, brother, boyfriend, friend and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Maurice and Patsy Covey. Survivors include his mother, Shelly Covey and step-dad Christopher Martin; father, Larry Key and wife Heather; brother, Skylar Covey; loving girlfriend, Amalys Vega; maternal grandparents, Terry and Connie Thompson; grandfather, James Stewart; paternal grandfather, Lonnie Hensley; step-grandmother, Doris Lawson and husband Joel; uncles, Jason Fletcher and Tom Thompson and wife Andrea; step-brothers, Tyler Thompson and fiancé Danielle and Jakob Martin; niece, Taylor Thompson; nephews, Westyn and Isley Thompson; along with a host of friends and extended family. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Geno Fletcher officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Creighton Shivell, Jakob Martin, Jason Fletcher, Jordan Hite, Tony Covey, Zach Green, and Andrew Mannella serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery. To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Key family.