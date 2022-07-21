CHURCH HILL - Neville Ann Owens, faithful servant of Jesus, devoted wife of 66 years to C. Wallace Owens (deceased), and loving mother to five children, met her Heavenly Father early on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022.
A graveside only service will be conducted Friday, July 22nd, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens, 208 Lane Street, Church Hill, TN 37642. Rev. Gary Gerhardt will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45am. Johnson-Arrowood will provide online services for anyone wishing to leave online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Baptist Church, 202 E. Main Street, Church Hill TN 37642, as a contribution to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Owens family.
"Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To Him be the glory and the power for ever and ever. Amen." 1 Peter:10-11 NIV
