CHURCH HILL - Neville Ann Owens, faithful servant of Jesus, devoted wife of 66 years to C. Wallace Owens (deceased), and loving mother to five children, met her Heavenly Father early on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. She gracefully fought a long and courageous battle with Dementia.
Neville Ann was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on August 7, 1938, to Elijah "Lige" Williams (deceased) and Mary Williams (deceased), having one younger sister, Alvena Williams Thompson (Middlesboro, KY). She met her husband, Wallace in 1955. They fell in love quickly, marrying in 1956 and eventually settling in Church Hill, Tennessee to raise their family. There, the couple joined First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee. Neville Ann served for nearly 60 years, fully and faithfully in many capacities; keeping the nursery, teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, teaching Vacation Bible School, leading Bible studies and serving on countless committees and ministries. She also served in many local community groups and often provided care for friends and neighbors selflessly. She was also a member of The Eastern Star, Fairview Chapter #80. Her servant heart was oversized and her love for others, in the name of Jesus, will be missed beyond measure here on earth, but rewarded greatly in her Heavenly home.
Neville Ann loved her family fiercely and was so incredibly proud of her children, Coy and wife Angie Owens, Debbie and husband Jay Frye, Greg and wife Teresa Owens, Melissa and husband Chad Sams and Jeremy and wife Daina Owens. She was called Mamaw / Mimi by her beloved Grandchildren; Sierra Taylor, Aminta Murphy, Eli Owens, Taylor Owens, Jordan Owens, Hunter Abeks, Carter Sams, Maylan Sams, Caylee Owens, and Mackenna Owens. Mamaw / Mimi was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren.
Neville Ann loved hosting family holiday gatherings, filling every corner of her home with the ever-growing family, cooking amazing food and decorating for days to be sure everyone had what they liked, with enough to fill containers to send leftovers home with her children afterward. She worked meticulously to maintain a spotless and well-organized home, with a well-manicured yard, keeping as many flowers as she could manage in the beds surrounding the home. She also loved gospel music, studying her Bible, spending time with friends, shopping, sharing helpful newspaper articles and watching the Atlanta Braves with Wallace. She enjoyed a simple and practical life, with God and her family at the center.
A graveside only service will be conducted Friday, July 22nd, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens, 208 Lane Street, Church Hill, TN 37642. Rev. Gary Gerhardt will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45am. Johnson-Arrowood will provide online services for anyone wishing to leave online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Baptist Church, 202 E. Main Street, Church Hill TN 37642, as a contribution to the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund.
"Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To Him be the glory and the power for ever and ever. Amen." 1 Peter:10-11 NIV