Nelson Hall, 74, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19 and Diabetes.
Nelson retired from ETSU after 27 years of working in the student teaching office. He was a member of Parker's Chapel Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lee Roy and Wilma Hall of Paducah, Kentucky.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years LeDelhia Hall of Kingsport, Tennessee; son James Hall of Bristol, Tennessee; grandson Brandon Hall of Bristol, Tennessee; granddaughter Lindsey Hall of Bristol, Tennessee; sister-in-law Tammy (Chris) Horne of Lillington, North Carolina; brother-in-law Ron (Marj) Horne of Elizabethton, Tennessee; nephew Ronnie (Leslie) Horne of Woodbridge, Virginia; great nieces Alyssa and MacKenzie Horne of Woodbridge, Virginia.
There will be an inurnment at Mountain Home National Cemetery that will be announced at a later date. Please contact Trinity Memorial Centers for details about the service.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors on the 6th floor and ICU stepdown at Holston Valley Medical Center for all they did to try and keep Nelson here with us.
