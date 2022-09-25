KINGSPORT - Nellie Ray Smith, 87, passed away on Saturday September 24th at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Nellie was born in Hawkins County to Obie Ray and Viola Ray on September 8th, 1935. She graduated Church Hill High school in 1954. During her senior year, Nellie was a member of the 4H Club, FHA Club, The Choir, Beta Club, Library Club and the Annual Staff.
Nellie married the love of her life Ronald on Saturday December 17th at 7:30pm in 1955 and were married for 41 years until Ronald’s passing.
Nellie was a True follower of Jesus Christ. She had a passion for teaching and leading children to the Lord. During her lifetime Nellie knew her mission was to find churches in need and help grow a children’s ministry. By giving her time unconditionally, laying the groundwork for an exceptional program, and finding the right people who had the same passion to lead it Nellie continued her passion until 2021. Nellie was an amazing woman and a true blessing to everyone she met.
Nelly was preceded in death by her parents, Obie and Viola Ray; husband, Ronald Smith; siblings, Junior Rhea and Barbara Rhea; grandson, Connor Johnson.
She is survived by her siblings, Peggy Templeton, Hazel Price, and Mac Rhea; her daughter, Annette Smith Johnson; grandson, Jeremy Johnson (Tiffany), great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Gavin, Lily, and Jaxson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Aaron Price officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 28 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 AM.