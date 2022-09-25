KINGSPORT - Nellie Ray Smith, 87, passed away on Saturday September 24th at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Nellie was born in Hawkins County to Obie Ray and Viola Ray on September 8th, 1935. She graduated Church Hill High school in 1954. During her senior year, Nellie was a member of the 4H Club, FHA Club, The Choir, Beta Club, Library Club and the Annual Staff.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video