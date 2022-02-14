CHURCH HILL – Nellie Marie Hagood, 74, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Hagood family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hagood family.