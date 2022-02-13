CHURCH HILL – Nellie Marie Hagood, 74, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Nellie was born in Hawkins County and was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. She started working at Holston Valley Medical Center as a Candy Striper and worked her way up over 32 years. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Edna Duncan; sons, Steve Hagood and Kenneth Hagood; sister, Judy Crawford; brother, David Duncan.
Nellie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth “Ken” Hagood; daughter, Kimberly Marie Smith; special granddaughters, Danna Marie Smith, fiancé Austin Skelton and Kendra Lyndsey Hagood; grandsons, Logan Hagood and Hunter Hagood; special ex son-in-law, Danny Smith; special sister, Charlene Taylor; special brother, Dale Duncan; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
