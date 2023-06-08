Nellie Mae Henderson, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Nellie was born on February 21, 1936, in Rogersville, TN to James and Lyndall Flora. Her dog, Casey, and her cat, Mr. Hanes, brought her great joy. She loved spending time with her grand kids and great grand kids; they were the light of her life.

Nellie retired from Eastman after many years of service in the cafeteria, where she made lifetime friends.

