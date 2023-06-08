Nellie Mae Henderson, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Nellie was born on February 21, 1936, in Rogersville, TN to James and Lyndall Flora. Her dog, Casey, and her cat, Mr. Hanes, brought her great joy. She loved spending time with her grand kids and great grand kids; they were the light of her life.
Nellie retired from Eastman after many years of service in the cafeteria, where she made lifetime friends.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kyle Henderson; son, Buck Henderson; her sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie and John Manis; brother, James “Peanut” Flora; nephews, Foy and Johnny Manis; great nephews, Ollie and Jessie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois and Howard Gulley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Marybelle Henderson; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Howard and Mildred Everhart.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Henderson Faust; grandchildren, Myra, Wyatt, and Kyla Faust; great grandchildren, Karley, Gavin, Addyson, Bailee, and Ember Faust; several nieces and nephews; and several great, and great, great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Long and Berry Cemetery in Bulls Gap, TN with Pastor Paul Warrick officiating. Dennis Faust, Wyatt Faust, Gavin Faust, Sarge Gentry, Sherman Manis, and Michael Barnette will be serving as pallbearers. Wayne and David Barnette, and Tyler Johnson will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Henderson family.