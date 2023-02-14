FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Nellie Lorraine Dingus Watson, 84, passed away on February 11, 2023, at her residence.

Nellie was born on July 31, 1938, in Fort Blackmore, VA, to the late Bob and Cordia Dingus.

