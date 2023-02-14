FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Nellie Lorraine Dingus Watson, 84, passed away on February 11, 2023, at her residence.
Nellie was born on July 31, 1938, in Fort Blackmore, VA, to the late Bob and Cordia Dingus.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odes Watson, and son, Danny Watson.
She is survived by a very special friend, Mack Pierson; son, Jeff Watson (Melinda); brother-in-law, Odell Lawson; sister-in-law, Bernice Dingus; 2 grandsons, Patrick Watson, and Glenn Lemly (Ginny); granddaughter, Deana Hass (Justin); 6 great-grandchildren; 1 expectant great-grandson; 2 brothers, Jim Dingus (Peggy), and Bill Dingus (Kathy); 3 sisters, Kate Chase, Sue Puckett, and Bobbie Jo Sanders (Russell); and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Pendletons Freewill Baptist Church, Fort Blackmore, VA. Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Sanders, Rev. Mike Ervin, and Dr. Todd Cassell officiating. Pendleton’s Chapel Choir will provide the music.
Graveside services will follow at the Cowden Cemetery, Fort Blackmore, VA.
Patrick Watson, Richard Sanders, Chris Rhoton, Justin Hass, Jordan Hass, and Glenn Lemly will serve as pallbearers. Tony Dingus, Robert Sanders, Junior Lane, Junior Jennings, Ed Jennings, and Stan Presley will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Watson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Nellie Lorraine Dingus Watson.
