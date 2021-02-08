CHURCH HILL - Nellie Jo Cole, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her residence.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with the expenses.
