CHURCH HILL - Nellie Jo Cole, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her residence.
Nellie was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. She retired from Sears as a manager over the toy department. Nellie was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Georgie Hicks; brother, Kelly Hicks; nephew, Cale Golden.
Nellie is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Cole; sons, William K. Cole (Shannon) and Chuck Cole; grandchildren, Dustin Cole (Amy), Dallas Cole (Tessa), and Ella Grace Cole; great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Reagan (Terance) and Lily; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with the expenses.
To leave an online message for the Cole family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
