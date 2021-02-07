Nellie Cole Feb 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – Nellie Cole, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cole Nellie Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Residence Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.