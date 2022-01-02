Nell Vina McCracken
CHURCH HILL – Nell Vina McCracken, 72, went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness at her residence with her family by her side.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Johnson and Pastor Tony Cradic officiating. Music will be provided by Karen Taylor. The burial will follow in McPheeters Bend Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason McCracken, Joshua McCracken, Tyler Hunley, Todd Hunley, David Blalock, and Reggie Dye.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amanda, Yasmine, Isaac, Becky, Hope, Jamie, Chaplin Kenny, Kathy, Pauline Fugate and Georgia Dye along with Avalon Hospice Group and Amedisys Home Health Care.
