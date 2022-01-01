CHURCH HILL – Nell Vina McCracken, 72, went home to be with the Lord after an extended illness at her residence with her family by her side.
Nell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith and loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Williams; father, Albert Williams; brother, Gary Wayne Williams.
Nell is survived by her husband, Paul McCracken; son, Keith McCracken (Susan); daughters, Sonya Blalock (David) and Amy Hunley (Terry); grandchildren, Jason McCracken (Alex), Joshua McCracken (Gabby), Daniel Houser, Shondell Nash (Andrew), Devony Garret (Dwight), Lil David Blalock (Maria), Tyler Hunley and Todd Hunley; 11 great grandchildren with one on the way; sister and best friend, Sue Woodruff; half brother, Bufford Williams; half sisters, Tina Whaley, Marlene Condry, and Teresa Jones; special niece and nephew, Tanya and Cody; along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Johnson and Pastor Tony Cradic officiating. Music will be provided by Karen Taylor. The burial will follow in McPheeters Bend Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason McCracken, Joshua McCracken, Tyler Hunley, Todd Hunley, David Blalock, and Reggie Dye.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amanda, Yasmine, Isaac, Becky, Hope, Jamie, Chaplin Kenny, Kathy, Pauline Fugate and Georgia Dye along with Avalon Hospice Group and Amedisys Home Health Care.
