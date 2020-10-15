KINGSPORT - Nell S. Lee, 92, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born September 25, 1928, in Coeburn, VA, but spent most of her life in Kingsport and graduated from Sullivan High School. Nell was a professional bookkeeper and through the years she worked for Dobyns-Taylor, Price and Ramey Insurance, Watson Lithographing, and Hertz Car Rental. She was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and was a member of the choir. She was also a member of the VFW Auxillary, Eastern Star, and Ruritan National.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William R. (Bill) and Sallie E. Guerrant Smith; husband, Hal W. Lee; sister, Lora Meade; and brothers, Joe, John H.E. (Gene), and Robert H (Bob) Smith.
Nell is survived by her daughters, Terri J. Karns of Kingsport, and Colonel-retired Gayle Staten and son-in-law, Major-retired Joe Staten, of Monument Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19, those planning to attend are encouraged to wear a mask.
The family wishes to thank the angels from Amedisys Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.