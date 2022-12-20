KINGSPORT - Nell Rose (Eaton) Flanary aged 84 of Kingsport, TN passed away at home on the morning of December 19th, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, was a graduate of Lynn View High School and Kingsport School of Practical Nursing. She was employed at Holston Valley Medical Center for over 30 years as a Nurse in the Emergency Department. We have so many things we could say about her, but she threatened us with bodily harm if we did so.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Pearl Eaton; brothers, Kenneth Eaton, C.D. Eaton; and sister Judy Coomer.
Rose is survived by her husband, Lawrence Flanary; sister Janie Kennedy; daughters Pam Mallicote-Shapiro (Milt) and Kendra Mallicote; stepdaughter Joy Livesay (Randy); stepson Todd Flanary (Regina); grandchildren Will McDavid (Malory), Noel McCurry (Jackson), Jesse Gilreath, Jamie Watson (Alan), Kaci Flanary, and Brooke Livesay; great-grandchildren Cooper McCurry, Callie McCurry, Millie McDavid, William Watson and Luke Watson; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:30am-12:30pm on Thursday December 22nd at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Downtown Kingsport. A graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 1:00pm.