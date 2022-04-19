KINGSPORT – Nelda Jo Ward Culbertson, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Life Care Center of Gray following a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Nelda was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Culbertson; parents, Dana and Mary Jarvis Ward; brothers, David Ward and Gerald Ward.
Nelda is survived by her sisters-in-law, Linda Culbertson and Patti Ward; brother-in-law, Carl Culbertson (Cynthia); sisters-n-law, Janice Jones (Donnie) and Garnetta Miller; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am Thursday, April 21, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Wayne Baker and Dr. Jeff Ward officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
