KINGSPORT - Nelda Jo Culbertson, 78, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 11:14 am
