KINGSPORT - Nelda Benton Church, 85 of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness with Covid pneumonia. She was born in Blackwater, VA on May 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ada Gilliam Benton. Nelda has resided in this area her entire life.
Nelda graduated from Fairview High School and East Tennessee State University. She married Grady Church on December 7, 1953 in Washington County, TN. She worked at Kingsport Press as an account executive and later worked with her husband at Grady Church Insurance Agency. Nelda was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend who loved to do things for other people. She also loved gardening, traveling, and time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Loleta Regan; two brothers, Gerald Benton and Lynn Benton. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Grady Church; daughter, Laura Tate (Tony) of Kingsport; son, Dr. Gregory Church, Chuckey; nieces and nephews, Donna Raphael, Deborah Wagner, Sean Benton, John McMillian, and Mark McMillan.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park, with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU-Covid Unit doctors and nurses for her care and treatment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 505 Dale St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family has requested that facemask and social distancing be in effect.
