Ned “Rocky” Tate, 93, went to be with the Lord and the love of his life, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 19, 1928 in Russell County, VA to the late Thomas and Virginia Sykes-Tate.
Rocky was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed being with his family and going to flea markets and antiquing. He and his wife volunteered with West View Baptist Church, but later he moved his membership to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. Rocky worked as a professional pipe fitter and welder and was a longtime member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 538. He also proudly served in the United States Army during World War II.
Including his parents, Rocky is preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma “Polly” Tate; his daughter, Gale Easterling; and all of his brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Jenny Owens and husband Keith and Brenda Jackson and husband Paul; grandchildren, Christina Duncan and partner Rusty Henry, Rocky Jackson and wife April, and Tracy Guadi and husband Michael; and great-grandchildren, Seth, Chloe, Tate, Reese, Chase, Alana and Ayla.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Indian Path Community Hospital and hospice for their care of Rocky.
The family will hold a private service at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Rocky will be laid to rest beside his wife at East Lawn Memorial Park with Military Honors bestowed by the American Legion Post 3/265.
The family request that memorial contributions be made in Rocky’s honor to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Online condolences may be made to the Tate family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Tate family.