HILTONS, VA - Nattie E. “Preacher Nat” Baker, 96, of Hiltons went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Brother Jerry Scalf officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM. The family is requesting that everyone in attendance please wear masks to protect each other.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MEOC Fuel Fund, Mountain Empire Older Citizens, Inc, PO Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, Shades of Grace Church, 313 E Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660, or a charity of your choice.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Baker Family.