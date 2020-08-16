HILTONS, VA - Nattie E. “Preacher Nat” Baker, 96, of Hiltons went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Nattie was born on September 2, 1923 to the late Henry and Druscilla Baker in Hiltons. Nat was a lifelong resident of Hiltons. He was a truck driver for many years. Nat was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Gay Baker; sister, Mable; brothers, Joe, Ray, Lee Roy, and John.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Gary and Terry Baker of Hiltons; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Brother Jerry Scalf officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM. The family is requesting that everyone in attendance please wear masks to protect each other.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Medical Services of America. Along with special caregivers Santana, Selena, Loice, Connie, Sherry, and Linda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MEOC Fuel Fund, Mountain Empire Older Citizens, Inc, PO Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, Shades of Grace Church, 313 E Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660, or a charity of your choice.
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Baker Family.