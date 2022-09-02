Nathaniel Robinson Sep 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEBER CITY, VA - Nathaniel Robinson, age 71 of Weber City, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 02, 2022. Arrangements are pending and full obituary to follow.Carter Trent Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Robinson family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you