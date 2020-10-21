JONESVILLE, VA - Nathaniel “Nat” Cridlin, 58, of Jonesville, VA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born in Knoxville, TN on June 21, 1962 to Gladys James Cridlin and the late Lawrence Nelson Cridlin, Jr. He earned his bachelor’s degree from UVA Wise, formerly Clinch Valley College. Nat taught for 31 years in the Lee County Virginia School System, where he was proud to be the Coach of the 1990 Lee High School State Championship winning Golf Team. He was also the owner and operator of the Subway Restaurants in both Jonesville and Pennington Gap, VA.
In addition to his father, Nat was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Herschell McElyea, grandparents, Paul and Glanita James, uncle, Marion James, and by two aunts, Inez Bryant and Mildred James.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tammy McElyea; mother, Gladys Cridlin; brother, Jim Cridlin and wife Donna; two brothers-in-law, Gary McElyea and wife Betsy and Jeff McElyea and wife Monica; five uncles, Garland James and wife Doris, Charlie James, Tom James, Gary Bryant and Bobby McElyea and wife Jackie; aunt, Jean McQueen; several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and his beloved fur baby, Piper.
A memorial service in celebration of Nat’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, in the Auditorium at Lee High School with Garland James and Maria Grimm officiating. Please be aware that masks will be required for entry and that social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the family of Mr. Nat Cridlin.