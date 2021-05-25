KINGSPORT - Nathan W. Dougherty (Junior Dougherty) passed away at Holston Manor, Kingsport, TN on May 21, 2021 with his loving wife, Nella Ruth Hale-Dougherty, by his side
Pall Bearers will be Nathan Allen Dougherty, David Hale Dougherty, Nathan Allen Dougherty, Jr., Laura Lee Dougherty-Carter, Melissa Dawn Dougherty-Flanary and Brandon Carter.
Son Kevin Lee Dougherty is currently hospitalized with a serious condition and will be unable to attend.
There will be a visitation and viewing to be held at the home, 1746 Yuma Road, Gate City, VA 24251, on Wednesday May 26, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the home at 7:00 p.m. with Minister Janet Sweet officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dougherty/Frazier/McConnell Cemetery in the Midway Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday for the graveside service.
It was Nathan’s wish that those attending to please wear bright colors and casual attire. This is a celebration of his life and he wanted everyone to be comfortable.
There are no words to express the gratitude and thanks that we have for the staff at Holston Manor for their loving care of Nathan, especially to Ms. Cassell. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Amedisys Hospice.
