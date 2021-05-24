KINGSPORT - Nathan W. Dougherty (Junior Dougherty) passed away at Holston Manor, Kingsport, TN on May 21, 2021 with his loving wife, Nella Ruth Hale-Dougherty, by his side. They had a long and happy marriage of 66 years. Nathan was born on February 17, 1927 in Midway, VA and led a wonderful life of 94 years. Until the passing of his father he was commonly referred to as “Junior”. He grew up farming, like most of the older people in this area. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served performing border patrol in Germany during the Korean War. He retired from Eastman Kodak after 39 ½ years of a successful career. He began his career at Holston Defense and moved on to become a chemical operator at the main facility. He was a loving husband, a caring father and loved nothing more than being with his family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and anyone else whom he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, N.W. (Nath) Dougherty and Laura Helen McConnell-Dougherty, brother Rueben Paul Dougherty, sisters, Elna Lucille Dougherty-Moody, Wilma Rose Dougherty-McConnell and Betty Sue Dougherty-McConnell, his nephews, Gary McConnell, Dwight McConnell, Danny Dougherty, and Roger Dougherty and one niece, Carlyn Dougherty.
He is survived by his wife, Nella Ruth Hale-Dougherty, his sons, Nathan Allen Dougherty, David Hale Dougherty, and Kevin Lee Dougherty, two grandsons, Nathan Allen Dougherty, Jr. and Nathan William “Shaun” Dougherty, three granddaughters, Laura Lee Dougherty-Carter whose husband is Brandon Carter, Melissa Dawn Dougherty-Flanary and Tanya Lynn Dougherty-Lunbeck. Nathan was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, great-grandsons Liam Wade Flanary, Jack Franklin Lunbeck, Kole Robert Lunbeck and James Maddison Carter, and three great granddaughters, Trinity Charmayne Martinez-Dougherty, Reina Frances-Lynn Martinez-Dougherty, and Emma Maree Carter, two nieces, Shirley Partos whose husband is Richard Partos and Anna Rose Montgomery whose husband is Robert, one nephew, Sammy McConnell whose wife is Anne and two sisters-in-law, Nadine Hale-Buchanan, whose husband, Charles “Buck” Buchanan is no longer with us and Nora Hale-Fletcher whose husband is W.C. “Billy” Fletcher.
There are far too many nieces, nephews, greats and great-greats to list but he loved them all. Family and friends were everything to Nathan.
Pall Bearers will be Nathan Allen Dougherty, David Hale Dougherty, Nathan Allen Dougherty, Jr., Laura Lee Dougherty-Carter, Melissa Dawn Dougherty-Flanary and Brandon Carter.
Son Kevin Lee Dougherty is currently hospitalized with a serious condition and will be unable to attend.
There will be a visitation and viewing to be held at the home, 1746 Yuma Road, Gate City, VA 24251, on Wednesday May 26, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the home at 7:00 p.m. with Minister Janet Sweet officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dougherty/Frazier/McConnell Cemetery in the Midway Community. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday for the graveside service.
It was Nathan’s wish that those attending to please wear bright colors and casual attire. This is a celebration of his life and he wanted everyone to be comfortable.
There are no words to express the gratitude and thanks that we have for the staff at Holston Manor for their loving care of Nathan, especially to Ms. Cassell. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Amedisys Hospice.
An online guest register is available for the Dougherty family at
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Nathan Washington Dougherty, Jr.