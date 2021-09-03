Nathan Seth Bowen, 15, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 30, 2021, after a courageous ten-month battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 12 to 2pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted the funeral home chapel at 2pm. Entombment service will be held following at Oak Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at University of Michigan Mott’s Children’s Hospital; Niswonger Children’s Hospital; Ballad Hospice, especially his nurses Nicky and Hope; CNAs Angie and Skye; and, Andrew, his physical therapist. Much appreciation to those who sent the family cards, letters, prayer cloths, gifts and donations to the GoFundMe so that the family could comfortably stay in Kingsport during Nathan’s sickness. A special thanks for the thousands of prayers spoken on the family’s behalf and directly for Nathan.
For those wishing to view his funeral service, live streaming will be available @hamlettdobson.com. Go to his obituary and scroll down to the live stream link.
Memorial contributions can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donatetoday or mail to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Or since Nathan had a special affinity for sports and disabled children, donations can also be made to support.specialolympics.org or mail to 461 Craighead Street, Nashville, TN 37204.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Bowen family.