Nathan Elmo Barnette, born January 19, 1941 went home to be with the Lord May 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Kathleen Barnette, brothers Jack, Danny, and Joe Barnette, sister Joyce Mullins, and brother-in-law Pastor Andy Sensabaugh. Survivors are, son Greg Barnette, daughter Leslie Scott, Granddaughter Brooke Barnette, brothers Lonnie (Debbie) and Roger Barnette, Sisters Helen Sensabaugh, and Joan (Carl) Light, several nephews, nieces, and cousins, special friend Robbi Scott who was like a daughter, and special friend of many years Charlie Phillips. A special thanks to Avalon for all their support and care. A memorial service will be held at a later date.