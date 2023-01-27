Nathalie “Nat” Thamalis Trent Jan 27, 2023 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Nathalie “Nat” Thamalis Trent, 97, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023.A Celebration of Life service to honor Mrs. Trent will be held at 2:00pm, February 2, 2023 at The Blake located at 915 Holston Hills Dr, Kingsport, TN.Condolences can be sent to Nathalie’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.comSnyder’s Memorial is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nathalie Thamalis Trent. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you