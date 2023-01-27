KINGSPORT - Nathalie “Nat” Thamalis Trent, 97, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023.

A Celebration of Life service to honor Mrs. Trent will be held at 2:00pm, February 2, 2023 at The Blake located at 915 Holston Hills Dr, Kingsport, TN.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you