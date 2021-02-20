July 12, 1989 – February 13, 2021
Greer was Tony and Susan’s prayed-for daughter and the baby of the family after “the boys” Brandon, Cole, and Cade. They wanted Greer so badly, older brother Cade was brought home in a flowing green gown. She was a beloved aunt to Pearl and Elijah, Everett and Ellis, sister-in-law to Paris, and the finest friend to everyone she met.
How many of us really live our dreams? Travel, find success as an actress and location scout, and live a life of faith, laughter and love. Greer did.
Sweetness and kindness were her two main attributes, both displayed in interactions with her two-legged and four-legged friends. Her childhood bareback riding in Kansas City became horse ownership at Rotherwood Stables in Kingsport. She didn’t just ride horses, she taught others on the set of Crimes of the Mind to ride, too.
Her love of dogs meant taking in strays, fostering shelter animals, and loving many of her own, including Blue who passed with her.
While volunteering at an animal shelter, she would bring dogs home to socialize. Once she brought home a Great Dane, and her dad objected, "No! You can't keep that big dog." Boo Boo stayed just another eight years.
Her brother, Cade laughs at the time Greer hid a litter of puppies in the basement, caring for them until she found each a loving home. Tony got wise but pretended ignorance. As the baby of the family and the special girl child, she got away with it all.
She learned to play penny poker on the living room floor with her brothers and dad. She didn't often win, but on a recent trip home she bested both brothers and dad and would not let them forget it. She spent the whole weekend rubbing it in their faces.
A charming and fiery redhead, her love for theater got serious when she landed the Shakespearean Juliet role in college. It blossomed into a career as an actress in dozens of films and television shows, and as a location manager on hits including American Horror Story, Criminal Minds, Jane the Virgin, and Goliath.
Greer also loved watching movies, to the detriment of any family member who tried to watch with her. She and Susan loved to analyze and talk cinema, mostly in the middle of the films.
Greer brought the entire Bishop family to church and to Jesus. Charismatic and persuasive, Greer went to church and pulled the family in after her. When she decided to enter Union University, her mother left her at the gates with the reminder to pray. No worries: “Oh Mom, we pray over everything."
And where many young actresses have butterfly tattoos, Greer chose to be wrapped in her favorite verse from 2 Corinthians 3:17: “For the Lord is the Spirit, and wherever the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” Her mom, at first spitting mad, now feels it is a gift from God that Greer goes to her rest bearing words that she loved.
“Our daughter and her dog Blue climbed to her highest mountain,” Susan Bishop knows. "The gates of heaven have opened wide for my child. She believed in God, she prayed to Jesus, and she loved her family and friends.
While Greer Bishop's life may have been short, she had a lifetime full of joy. We are all grateful to have been part of it.”
A prayer service will be held for family only, but the family would love to hear your tales of Greer. Please add them to her Facebook page, or send them to:
Susan and Tony Bishop 1089 Rotherwood Drive Kingsport, TN 37660.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to
Greer’s favorite animal shelters:
•. Scott Humane, P.O. Box 1535, Gate City, VA 2425, or
•. Glendale Humane Society, 717 Ivy Street, Glendale, CA 91204.