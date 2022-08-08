Matthew 19:14
“But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.”
Nash Wilder Norris, age 31 days of Kingsport, was cuddled up into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Nash was born on July 8, 2022 in Nashville, TN to Justin and Mikayla Norris.
During his short time here on earth, Nash braved his way through many challenges; and during these trying times, he never lost his precious smile and loving personality. Not only did he smile with his mouth, but his smile also illuminated from his eyes. Nash was a warrior, and he fought the good fight. The love that he gave to his family and friends will be a love that will last for an eternity.
Nash was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sheila Campbell; and great grandparents, John and Phyllis Norris, and Glen and Mildred Campbell. Left to cherish Nash’s memory are his parents, Justin and Mikayla Norris; his twin sister, Sunday Raine; sister, Maya; brother, Mason; grandfather, Mike Campbell; grandfather, Mark Norris; grandmother, Myrna Warren; great grandparents, Ralph and Margaret Hammonds; several uncles, aunts, cousins; and numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Carter Trent Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm and a graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery. Nash’s Papaws will serve as pallbearers.
#NASHSTRONG
Carter Trent Funeral Home Scott County is serving the Norris family.
