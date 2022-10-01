KINGSPORT - Naomi Ruth Taylor Lyons, 86 of Kingsport entered into eternal rest on September 30.2022 at Ballad Hospice House.

She was born on July 13, 1936 the eldest daughter of Millard and Beulah Taylor.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video