KINGSPORT - Naomi Ruth Taylor Lyons, 86 of Kingsport entered into eternal rest on September 30.2022 at Ballad Hospice House.
She was born on July 13, 1936 the eldest daughter of Millard and Beulah Taylor.
Naomi loved Jesus and was a member of Gunnings Baptist Church where she was active in the choir and the Seed Line Program until her health would no longer allow.
She retired from Sam’s Club. She loved spending time in her yard working in her flowers and garden and took so much pride in her home. She was an excellent cook and loved to share her talents.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lyons, son David Lyons and great grandson Tristan Harris as well as four sisters and one brother.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all.
Left to treasure her memory are one granddaughter, one great granddaughter Abbygail Harris the light of her life, One sister Louise Taylor Watson, brother Robert ( Bob) Taylor.
Two special nieces, Debbie Watson and Tracy Bugher: special nephew Ronny Taylor and daughter in Love Frances Coe, along with many other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her special friends Viola Meade, Harold & Laura Marlow, Allen & Janice Green, Danny & Barbara Owens, Judy Bell and Fayne Bell as well as her loving Pastor Bob Ferguson for all the visits, meals, special treats and continuous love and affection you have shown her. Also, thank you to the Nursing staff at BRMC 2E, Greystone Nursing Home and Ballad Hospice House for the loving care and kindness shown to Naomi and family.
The Lyons family will honor Naomi’s life with a Graveside Service on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Garden of Everlasting Life beginning at 11 am with Rev. Bob Ferguson officiating.
Pall bearers will be Robbie, Guthrie and Dusty Taylor: Devan Edwards, Shawn Bugher and Tim Coe.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Seed Line program in Naomi’s name at Gunnings Baptist Church 213 Shipley Ferry Road Blountville Tennessee to continue the wonderful work they do to share the gospel of Jesus to the world.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Lyons family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081
