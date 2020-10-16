KINGSPORT - Naomi Ruth Rutherford, 79, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the evening hours of Thursday (October 15, 2020) following an extended illness. Naomi was born on June 15, 1941 in Dante, VA to the late William Martin & Rosie Gertrude (Johnson) Hartsock.
Naomi enjoyed canning, cooking, baking, sewing, crafting, and spending time with her family an friends. She was a lifetime member of Pine View Freewill Baptist Church. Naomi truly had the heart of a servant, she will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 23 years, George Rutherford; two sisters, Dorothy Combs and GayNell “Gay” Norris; and two brothers, Billy Hartsock and Phillip “Phil” Hartsock.
Left to cherish her memory are several nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
Naomi will be laid to rest on Sunday (October 18, 2020) at 3 p.m. in the Christus Garden at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Calvin and Pastor Jack Morelock officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Rutherford family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Rutherford family.