KINGSPORT - Nannie Mae Fern Quillen, 96, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Nannie was born on February 27, 1924 to the late Isaiah and Nannie Goins in Scott County, Virginia. Nannie loved her family, church family, and her many friends. She was a great homemaker, loved to decorate, and very talented with flowers. During her stay at Preston Place assisted living she enjoyed the music and fellowship.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Quillen; son, Joe Ellis Quillian; siblings, Hal Laster (Callie), Elita Guy (Ben), Ralph Goins (Nell), Lola Gott (Ray), Willard Goins (Tish), Emma Stella Goins, Elizabeth Goins; nephews, Wallace Goins, Danny Joe, Leon Goins, Hubert Gott, and Bobby Gott; niece, Dorlene Wolfe (Don); son in-law, Garry Sanders, MD.; and daughter in-law, Sandra Quillen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary Quillen; daughter, Shelia Sanders; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; special niece, Judy Goins; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for Nannie at Holston View Cemetery per Nannies request.
The family would like to express a special thank you to everyone for the prayers from friends in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia who have reached out and their continued prayers.
Due to private services and travel the family requests no flowers be sent.
