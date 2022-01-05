KINGSPORT - Nannie Jewell Proffitt, 74, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2021. She was born in Blountville, TN on January 1, 1947 to the late Berta (Huffman) and Sam Puckett.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nannie got her greatest joy out of bringing happiness to others, especially her family. When she was not taking care of her family, she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her cats, Marty and Rusty.
Including her parents, Nannie is preceded in death by her sisters, Janet Taylor and Mary Kate Puckett; brothers, Roy Puckett and Bill Puckett; daughter, Shirley Collins; and granddaughter, Stephanie Fields.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 57 years, David Proffitt; daughter, Linda Sue Lane and husband Mark; sons, David Lee Proffitt and wife Mitzi, and Johnny Proffitt and wife Kandace; sisters, Margaret Leonard and Dorothy Bethany; brothers, Jerry Puckett, George Puckett, Robert Puckett, Charlie Puckett, and Sammy Fred Puckett, Jr.; grandchildren, Jonathan Proffitt and wife Brittany, Lynette Lester, Kristin Proffitt, Rebecca Lane, Jessica France and husband Hunter, and Mikeal Collins; great-grandchildren, Xavier Lester, Lyrael Lester and Adrianna France; and her fur babies, Marty and Rusty.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00pm with Dr. Tommy Griffin and Evangelist A.J. Lane officiating.
Nannie will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life III.
Pallbearers will be family and friends
