NICKELSVILLE, VA - Nannie "Granny Flo" Dingus, 88, entered into rest on Friday, April 8, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
NICKELSVILLE, VA - Nannie "Granny Flo" Dingus, 88, entered into rest on Friday, April 8, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription