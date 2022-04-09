NICKELSVILLE - Nannie “Flo” Dingus, 88 of Nickelsville, known to many as Granny, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8th, 2022 in her home and surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 25, 1933 to Arthur and Ruby Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Dingus; grandson, Jacob Webb; and sister, Shirley Howell.
She is survived by her 6 children, Eddie (Margie), Randall (Sarah), Doug (Tanya), Kathy (Gary) Webb, David, Bill (Alanna); her 11 grandchildren, Lori, Ben (Stacy), Nick (Kelli), Kacie (Jason), Brandy (Bill), Becky (Steven), Brandon (Kelly), Tyler (Brittany), Lenora (Dillon), Emma, Abel; and 15 great grandchildren, Clara, Abby, Isabella, Keaton, Jakob, Savannah, Julianna, Kade, Kellen, Hunter, Bryson, Ally, Maggie, Lily, Eli; brother, Wayne Taylor (Lola); sisters, Gaye Salyer (Donnie), Judy Bays (Bobbie), Trese Cooper (Rick), and many nieces and nephews.
Flo enjoyed being with her family, cooking, canning, growing her garden, and watching her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids play sports and other activities. She was a member of Culbertson’s Chapel Methodist Church and was involved in various other community groups and organizations.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday, April 11, 2022 at Addington Frame Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA with Pastor Rance Edwards officiating. Music will be provided by the Scott County Community Choir.
Everyone planning to attend the service is asked to assemble at 10:45 am at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her Grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Culbertson’s Chapel Methodist Church, c/o Carolyn Odle, 240 Genesis Dr., Nickelsville, VA 24271 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting their website www.stjude.org.
