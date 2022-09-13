FALL BRANCH - Nanette Qualls, 75, of Fall Branch, TN, entered Heavenly rest on September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Holston Valley Hospital after complications from an existing brain tumor. She was surrounded by her family and friends by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents Paris and Esther Robbins, sister Jofain Qualls and brother Andy Robbins, nephews Rufus Qualls, Jr., and Billy Joe Qualls.
Nanette is survived by her loving family Robert Qualls, husband of almost
56 years, daughters Lynn (George) Collingsworth, Lee Lawrence, Beverly Qualls (Steve Kiser), grandchildren Daniel (Katelynn) Collingsworth, Aaron and Dalton Kiser, Kendra Lawrence (boyfriend Zack Daugherty), and Carrie Collingsworth (boyfriend Andrew Kirk), great-grandchildren Cooper and Rosalyn Frost, Remi Kiser and Gracelynn Kirk, special extended brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Nanette attended Oak Glen Union Church earlier in life and was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed antiques, gardening, Refunding Makes Cents Club, and playing bingo at Wadlow Gap Ruritan.
Visitation will be from 12:00 until 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Paul Davis, Jr. officiating.
Burial will follow at Robbins Chapel Cemetery in Robbins Chapel.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.pfh@provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Nanette Qualls.