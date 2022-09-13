FALL BRANCH - Nanette Qualls, 75, of Fall Branch, TN, entered Heavenly rest on September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Holston Valley Hospital after complications from an existing brain tumor. She was surrounded by her family and friends by her side.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paris and Esther Robbins, sister Jofain Qualls and brother Andy Robbins, nephews Rufus Qualls, Jr., and Billy Joe Qualls.

