Nancy V. Long

KINGSPORT - Nancy V. Long, 82, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.

