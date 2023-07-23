Nancy V. Long Jul 23, 2023 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Nancy V. Long, 82, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Rodney Fields officiating.Entombment Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum III.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the 2nd floor medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Nancy.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Nancy V. Long and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News We should all agree about ‘true love and homegrown tomatoes’ Fun Fest Car Show showcases unique cars while offering family fun Domo arigato Miss Bellabot – Wise restaurant ‘hires’ serving robot Times News earns TPA general excellence award for second consecutive year Photo gallery: Readers share snapshots from Fun Fest Editorial: Sullivan County should support Petworks Local Events